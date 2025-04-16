Mobile ad hoc network technology from Persistent Systems to support U.S. Navy

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems was added to the U.S. Navy’s Family of Systems (FoS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide data link technologies for unmanned surface vessels (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which has a ceiling of $982.1 million and includes 88 contractors, is aimed at advancing the Navy’s integration of USVs into fleet operations. Under the contract, Persistent will supply mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) systems to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to support research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts, the statement reads.

Persistent’s Wave Relay-based MANET technology, including the MPU5 networking device, enables peer-to-peer connectivity without external infrastructure and supports the transfer of data such as voice, video, sensor inputs, and GPS, according to the company.

The Navy intends to use these systems for a range of missions including maritime domain awareness, sea control, and swarming operations as part of its Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture (UMAA), the company says.