Military Embedded Systems

Mobile ad hoc network technology from Persistent Systems to support U.S. Navy

News

April 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mobile ad hoc network technology from Persistent Systems to support U.S. Navy
Stock image

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems was added to the U.S. Navy’s Family of Systems (FoS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide data link technologies for unmanned surface vessels (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which has a ceiling of $982.1 million and includes 88 contractors, is aimed at advancing the Navy’s integration of USVs into fleet operations. Under the contract, Persistent will supply mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) systems to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to support research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts, the statement reads.

Persistent’s Wave Relay-based MANET technology, including the MPU5 networking device, enables peer-to-peer connectivity without external infrastructure and supports the transfer of data such as voice, video, sensor inputs, and GPS, according to the company.

The Navy intends to use these systems for a range of missions including maritime domain awareness, sea control, and swarming operations as part of its Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture (UMAA), the company says.

Featured Companies

Persistent Systems

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - GPS
Unmanned
Press Release
Kaman Highlights AMS Family of High-Precision Non-Contact Displacement Sensors for Aerospace and Military Markets

April 16, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via Shield AI
News
Autonomy debrief tool to be integrated into Shield AI’s Hivemind platform

April 16, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Vectrus Systems
News
Cyber contract with U.S. Navy nets Vectrus Systems $15.97 million mod

April 16, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Photo of SD3863: Spectra Lab LLC
Press Release
Spectra Lab Announces Exciting New Developments in RF Record and Playback with Enhanced Spectrum Defender Features

April 16, 2025

More Comms