Tactical Operations Center-Light tested in multi-domain C2 experiment by U.S. Air Force, Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Morgan Brown

FORT IRWIN, California. The U.S. Air Force joined other services and allied forces during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) to evaluate joint command-and-control (C2) technologies, including the Tactical Operations Center–Light (TOC-L), the service announced in a statement.

Held from February through April and hosted by Army Futures Command, the exercise tested layered air and missile defense integration across the services and seven allied nations. The Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management led the service’s contribution, focusing on technologies such as TOC-L and their role in the emerging DAF Battle Network, the statement reads.

Air Force personnel used the TOC-L system in simulated operational environments to validate performance and interoperability with systems including Palantir’s Maven Smart System and the System-of-Systems Technology Integration Tool Chain. Data gathered during PC-C5 will inform future iterations of the Advanced Battle Management System and support ongoing Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiatives, according to the Air Force.

The effort was supported by the Air Force Futures Directorate and involved the 46th Test Squadron and 752nd Operations Support Squadron.