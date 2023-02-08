Cybersecurity services contract for U.S. Navy won by IronNet

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MCLEAN, Virginia. IronNet will deliver cybersecurity services under a new contract with the U.S. Navy after completing a pilot program that involved providing the IronNet Collective Defense Platform to Naval Sea Systems Command, the company announced in a statement.

The goal of the IronNet program is to enhance cybersecurity protection and prevention of third-party and supply chain cyber risk across the defense industrial base (DIB), the company says.

"This support aligns with the DoD’s efforts to encourage DIB entities to report information and share anonymized cyber threat indicators that they believe are valuable in alerting the government and others in order to better counter threat actor activity," the statement reads. "The IronNet Collective Defense Platform will enable each contractor in the NAVSEA DIB program to increase its visibility of threats on the network, while also interconnecting them in real time under a private IronNet Collective Defense Community for NAVSEA."

The initial contract provides $1.2 million in annual revenue to IronNet and includes 17 DIB customers, which "should help us to establish a base with a branch of the U.S. military upon which we are working to expand," the statement adds.