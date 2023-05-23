Data accord signed between IFS and Lockheed Martin

ITASCA, Ill. Cloud enterprise provider IFS and defense giant Lockheed Martin announced a joint partnership intended to promote products and services to help defense and aerospace organizations turn data into actionable information for mission platforms.

IFS and Lockheed Martin have worked together for a number of years, according to the companies' statement: In 2021, IFS and Lockheed Martin announced that both companies had been selected by the U.S. Navy to deliver an intelligent maintenance solution to streamline multiple legacy systems into a single, fully digitized logistics system that is capable of planning and executing maintenance, repair, and overhaul of assets including aircraft, ships, and land-based equipment.

Under the terms of the most recent partnership, IFS software will be available in the Lockheed Martin Innovation Demonstration Center, located at its Training and Logistics Solutions facility in Orlando, Florida, and the two companies will collaborate on bid processes for customer opportunities and will share technology roadmaps.

Scott Helmer, Aerospace & Defense President, IFS, commented: “This agreement builds upon a key relationship with one of the world’s leading A&D manufacturers and defense contractors. It will provide both organizations with strong alignment on complementary solutions and services to help A&D organizations ensure Total Asset Readiness.”

Reeves Valentine, Vice President of Land and Maritime Solutions at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, said: “Delivering digital tools that feature intuitive interfaces, streamlined workflows, and AI-powered features keeps our military ahead of evolving threats. This partnership with IFS combines both companies’ efforts to ensure our customers have the most innovative defense capabilities.”