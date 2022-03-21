Data center services to support geospatial intelligence mission

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GDIT photo. FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced that it has won the User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

According to the announcement, UDS is a single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a $4.5 billion ceiling and 10-year ordering period. Under this contract, GDIT claims it will provide hybrid cloud services, including commercial clouds and data centers, and IT engineering, operations, and sustainment to NGA and its mission partners.

The company will aim to advance geospatial intelligence capabilities and support global users by delivering a range of enterprise services, including application services, high-performance computing, virtual desktop, unified communications, DevOps, Platform as a Service, and mobile secure wireless across multiple networks and agency locations.

GDIT expanded its presence in St. Louis with the opening of its flagship facility at the Cortex in December 2021. The region is a strategic hub for the geospatial community and has been home to NGA and its legacy affiliates for over 70 years.