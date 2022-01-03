Military Embedded Systems

Data-systems contract signed between NASA, Development Seed

News

January 03, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. NASA has signed a contract with engineering firm Development Seed (Washington, D.C.) to support science data systems at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the terms of the NOVEL technologies contract -- which has a potential value of $24.67 million -- Development Seed is tasked with fostering broader use of the data NASA collects and will use technology and innovation to remove barriers for other agencies and companies that want to use complex Earth-observation data. 

According to NASA's annoucement, Development Seed’s previous experience with NASA's multidisciplinary Interagency Implementation and Advance Concepts Team (IMPACT) projects are key to the contract's goals of building partnerships with other federal agencies, joining with the applications community and other organizations, and encouraging the adoption of NASA’s Earth observation data into their workflows and operational models.

The contract starts on January 1, 2022, with a nine-month base period followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA’s discretion.

 

Featured Companies

NASA

300 E Street SW
Washington, DC, 20546
Website

Development Seed

Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
