Defense intelligence deal for DIA inked with Northrop Grumman

December 18, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Photo: Northrop Grumman

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman won a contract -- valued up to $700 million -- to provide the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) with an integrated cloud and sensor solution aimed at increasing the speed of battlefield intelligence. 

Under the terms of the "Neptune Phoenix" agreement, Northrop Grumman agreed to rapidly evolve the DIA’s collection, processing, and analytics tools by leveraging model-based, systems engineering to consolidate and integrate the DIA’s technical capabilities; putting in place newer solutions that meet the needs of the rapidly changing intelligence environment; and instituting digital engineering principles to produce operational efficiencies and affordability.

The nine-year, single-award contract, according to information from Northrop Grumman, includes life cycle management, engineering, design, development, purchasing, prototyping, test and evaluation, deployment, and data analysis for current and future radio-frequency and electro-optical sensor systems.

