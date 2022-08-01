DoD awards $826 million technology-support task order to HII

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HII photo. MCLEAN, Va. Defense-technology contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) won a contract potentially worth as much as $826 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that will cover integrated technology needs across the national-security arena.

Under the DoD's Decisive Mission Actions and Technology Services task order -- which is under the umbrella of the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract -- HII’s Mission Technologies division will support technology pertaining to all DoD service components, component research labs, components of the DoD Fourth Estate, National Intelligence Agencies, and Combatant Commands.

Garry Schwartz, president of HII’s C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] business group, says that the contract is also aimed at supporting the DoD in developing the next generation of technology innovation.