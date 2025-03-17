Military Embedded Systems

One-way attack drone from AeroVironment chosen for DIU’s Project Artemis

News

March 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

One-way attack drone from AeroVironment chosen for DIU’s Project Artemis
Stock image

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment (AV) won a contract under the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Project Artemis to advance long-range, one-way uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for the Department of Defense (DoD), the company announced in a statement.

Awarded through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA), the contract aims to rapidly test and operationally evaluate precision-strike UAS in contested environments, the statement reads. Project Artemis is sponsored by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S) and follows congressional directives to accelerate the deployment of autonomous strike platforms.

AV's one-way attack UAS is designed for operations in GPS-denied environments and includes features such as GNSS-independent navigation, a software-defined architecture, and electronic warfare resilience, the company says. The system incorporates AVACORE autonomy software and SPOTR-Edge computer vision to enhance targeting and situational awareness, the statement adds.

As part of the initiative, AV will conduct testing and integration efforts with the goal of demonstrating prototype success by May. These evaluations will inform future procurement decisions for the U.S. military and allied forces, the company states.

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Machine Learning
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy HRL Laboratories
News
Thermal-management innovations sought by DARPA, HRL Laboratories

March 13, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Tekever
News
AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Analog Devices
Story
SWaP benefits of highly integrated multibeam beamformers for payload phased-array antennas

March 17, 2025

More Comms