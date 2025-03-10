Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Tekever

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. Uncrewed systems engineering firm Tekever (Lisbon, Portugal) reports that it successfully completed an operational exercise with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) at Camp Roberts that demonstrated the use of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted uncrewed aerial system (UAS) technology.

At the core of the exercise was the TEKEVER AR3 UAS, which uses vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability to operate without the need for additional launch or recovery equipment, thereby enabling users to conduct discreet, high-impact operations in remote and austere environments while operating with low acoustic and visual signatures. 

The Tekever announcement of the completed demonstration said that the AR3’s interchangeable multisensor payload -- which includes electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras, radar, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities -- highlighted the TEKEVER UAS platforms' highly reliable hardware with state-of-the-art AI algorithms and showed the capability for superior situational awareness, rapid responsiveness, and enhanced resilience, even in highly contested electronic environments where secure communications and continuous intelligence gathering are critical.

