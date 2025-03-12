High-speed data acquisition systems to be provided to U.S. Navy by Curtiss-Wright

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Virginia. Curtiss-Wright won a $50 million firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to supply high-speed data acquisition systems and repair services for the Special Flight Test Instrumentation Pool, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which runs through January 2030, includes Curtiss-Wright’s full range of flight test instrumentation products, such as data acquisition units, network switches, data recorders, network gateways, Ethernet radios, RF transmitters, C-Band transponders, and high-speed cameras, the statement reads. These systems will support multiple aircraft platforms, including the F-35, F-18, CH-53K, E-2D, EA-18, C-130, and future U.S. Navy development programs, the company says.

Curtiss-Wright states that the contract is a renewal of an existing agreement that has been in place for over 15 years, reflecting continued use of its flight test instrumentation technology by the U.S. Navy.