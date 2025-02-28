Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare systems to be integrated into German and Polish frigates

February 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Electronic warfare systems to be integrated into German and Polish frigates
MUNICH, Germany. Rohde & Schwarz won a contract from ELT Group to supply electronic warfare (EW) components for the German Navy's F124 Sachsen-class frigates and the Polish Navy's Miecznick-class multirole frigates, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, ELT Group will provide radar electronic support measures (R-ESM) and radar electronic countermeasures (R-ECM) components for Rohde & Schwarz' KORA family of EW systems, the statement reads. Rohde & Schwarz was previously commissioned to supply and integrate communications, radar electronic support, and countermeasures systems for three F124 frigates, as well as communications and radar support measures for three Miecznick-class vessels.

The systems are designed to enhance situational awareness, improve early warning capabilities, and strengthen self-protection for the ships, the company says. ELT Group’s contributions will support these capabilities as part of a broader framework of EW acquisitions by Rohde & Schwarz, the statement adds.

