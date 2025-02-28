Electronic warfare systems to be integrated into German and Polish frigates

Dan Taylor

MUNICH, Germany. Rohde & Schwarz won a contract from ELT Group to supply electronic warfare (EW) components for the German Navy's F124 Sachsen-class frigates and the Polish Navy's Miecznick-class multirole frigates, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, ELT Group will provide radar electronic support measures (R-ESM) and radar electronic countermeasures (R-ECM) components for Rohde & Schwarz' KORA family of EW systems, the statement reads. Rohde & Schwarz was previously commissioned to supply and integrate communications, radar electronic support, and countermeasures systems for three F124 frigates, as well as communications and radar support measures for three Miecznick-class vessels.

The systems are designed to enhance situational awareness, improve early warning capabilities, and strengthen self-protection for the ships, the company says. ELT Group’s contributions will support these capabilities as part of a broader framework of EW acquisitions by Rohde & Schwarz, the statement adds.