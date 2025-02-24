Military AI to reach market size of $35.54 billion by 2031, study projects

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Army/Shutterstock WASHINGTON. Military artificial intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly being adopted to enhance decision-making, automation, and operational efficiency, which will drive the market size from $13.24 billion in 2024 to an expected $35.54 billion by 2031, according to a new study from Verified Market Research, "Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Deep Learning), Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Cybersecurity, Logistics & Transportation, Command & Control, Autonomous System), Platform (Airborne, Land-Based, Naval, Space-Based), Region for 2024-2031."

The study authors found that the ability of AI to process vast amounts of data in real time, improve threat detection, and support autonomous weapon systems will continue to be key to the market’s growth and will drive AI as a critical component of modern military strategies.

One aspect fueling the adoption of AI by modern militaries is AI’s ability to process and analyze massive amounts of data quickly, which is essential for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and threat detection; this analysis enables military forces to make faster, more informed decisions, providing a strategic edge in the field. Another major concern is cybersecurity: AI is increasingly used to detect and counter cyber threats in real time, thereby making AI's role in securing military networks and sensitive information even more crucial and thereby driving the markets up.

The study authors also found several formidable challenges to major growth of military AI in the upcoming years: The complexity of integrating AI with existing military systems and infrastructure; the numerous ethical and legal concerns surrounding the use of AI in warfare, particularly with autonomous weapons; the issue of data security and privacy; and the high cost of AI development and maintenance that poses a financial challenge, especially for smaller defense budgets.

For additional information visit the Verified Market Research website.