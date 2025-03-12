MAPS Gen II navigation system enters full-rate production for U.S. Army

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace received approval to begin full-rate production of the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Generation II system (MAPS Gen II) for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

Following the fifth delivery order, Collins Aerospace will manufacture thousands of MAPS units for integration into combat ground vehicles and military watercraft, the statement reads. MAPS Gen II provides jam- and spoof-resistant navigation by fusing satellite data with secured PNT information, enabling assured positioning for both crewed and uncrewed platforms, the company says.

The system consists of the NavHub-100 navigation system and the Multi-Sensor Antenna System (MSAS-100) and supports various mission sets, including combat operations, artillery fires, air and missile defense, ship-to-shore movements, and contested logistics, the statement adds. Collins Aerospace also offers additional scalable configurations of the NavHub-100 and MSAS-100.