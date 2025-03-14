Counter-UAS systems to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by Anduril

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Anduril Industries won a $642 million, 10-year contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to deliver and sustain Installation-Counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (I-CsUAS), the company announced in a statement.

The I-CsUAS program will provide AI-powered detection, tracking, and neutralization of aerial threats using Anduril’s Lattice software platform. The system integrates multiple sensors and effectors into a shared command and control (C2) interface, the statement reads.

Anduril's solution is designed to protect Marine Corps installations worldwide, using an open architecture that enables rapid system upgrades. The contract builds on Anduril’s previous $200 million award to develop a counter-UAS engagement system for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), the company says.

To meet production demands, Anduril has invested in Arsenal-1, a facility focused on scaling autonomous system manufacturing.