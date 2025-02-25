Military Embedded Systems

AI/ML-powered radar warning receiver tested on fourth-generation aircraft by Raytheon

News

February 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins

GOLETA, California. Raytheon completed flight testing of an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-enabled radar warning receiver (RWR) for fourth-generation aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The system, called the Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System (CADS), integrates an embedded graphics processing unit with Deepwave Digital’s computing stack to enable AI/ML processing at the sensor, the statement reads. CADS is designed to detect, classify, and prioritize threats using cognitive methods while integrating with Raytheon’s existing RWR systems.

Flight testing included evaluations on Raytheon’s test aircraft and an F-16 at the Air National Guard's test range near Tucson, Arizona, in December. The system incorporates AI/ML techniques developed by Georgia Tech Research Institute, Vadum, Inc., and Raytheon’s cognitive electronic warfare team, the company says.

Raytheon expects CADS to be procured for multiple platforms beginning in early 2025.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Test
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Stock photo
News
Avionics support contract for U.S. Navy fighters, helicopters won by GE

February 25, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Skydio
News
Skydio X10D drones chosen by Spain for ISR operations

February 25, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Mobilicom graphic
News
DIU adds Mobilicom datalinks to Blue UAS cybersecurity framework

February 20, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based critical comms to be provided to international customer by OSI Systems

February 25, 2025

More Comms