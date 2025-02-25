AI/ML-powered radar warning receiver tested on fourth-generation aircraft by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins GOLETA, California. Raytheon completed flight testing of an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-enabled radar warning receiver (RWR) for fourth-generation aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The system, called the Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System (CADS), integrates an embedded graphics processing unit with Deepwave Digital’s computing stack to enable AI/ML processing at the sensor, the statement reads. CADS is designed to detect, classify, and prioritize threats using cognitive methods while integrating with Raytheon’s existing RWR systems.

Flight testing included evaluations on Raytheon’s test aircraft and an F-16 at the Air National Guard's test range near Tucson, Arizona, in December. The system incorporates AI/ML techniques developed by Georgia Tech Research Institute, Vadum, Inc., and Raytheon’s cognitive electronic warfare team, the company says.

Raytheon expects CADS to be procured for multiple platforms beginning in early 2025.