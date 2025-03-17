Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous mine hunting system delivered to Royal Navy by Thales

News

March 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous mine hunting system delivered to Royal Navy by Thales
Image via Thales

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom. Thales delivered the first autonomous mine hunting system to the Royal Navy under the Franco-British Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) program, the company announced in a statement.

The system, developed in collaboration with the Joint Armament Cooperation Organization (OCCAr), consists of an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), an advanced towed sonar system (TSAM) equipped with multivision sonar (SAMDIS), a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and a lightweight operations center (e-POC), supported by a secure command and control system, the statement reads.

According to Thales, the system is designed to detect and neutralize naval mines while reducing risk to personnel by replacing traditional mine countermeasure operations with cyber-secured autonomous drones and artificial intelligence-driven sonar analysis. The Royal Navy will receive four of these systems throughout the year, the company says.

The system can be deployed from mother ships and coastal bases, where it processes large volumes of sonar data using the Mi-Map application, which accelerates detection and classification of sea floor mines, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Image courtesy HII
News
Training simulator for USAF F-16s garners HII $182 million contract

March 13, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
One-way attack drone from AeroVironment chosen for DIU’s Project Artemis

March 17, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy HRL Laboratories
News
Thermal-management innovations sought by DARPA, HRL Laboratories

March 13, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image courtesy Analog Devices
Story
SWaP benefits of highly integrated multibeam beamformers for payload phased-array antennas

March 17, 2025

More Comms