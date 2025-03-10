Military satellites will benefit from U.K.-made surveillance system

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy U.K. Ministry of Defence

LONDON. Software technology made in the U.K will help the military monitor satellites in space under the terms of a new £65 million ($83.69 million) deal.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported, the Borealis command, control, and data-processing system will help the U.K. Space Agency to better monitor and protect satellites by way of new software that compiles and processes data from multiple sources more quickly as it monitors space.

The MoD's deal with IT systems integration specialist CGI UK will lead to the U.K. military having a better view into the space domain, thereby improving military commanders' decision-making process and supporting operations both at home and overseas.

The unique U.K.-made Borealis system will provide software for the National Space Operations Centre, which develops and operates the U.K.’s space surveillance and protection capabilities, and will support military operations around the world.