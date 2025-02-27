Contract signed with NAVAIR leveraging AI, digital twin technology

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy E3S ALEXANDRIA, Va. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled computer systems provider End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S) reports that it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to facilitate collaboration on a project to support an assessment of the feasibility of enhancing the condition-based maintenance (CBM) and prognostic health management (PHM) of advanced arresting gear (AAG) on Navy aircraft by leveraging digital twin technology.

Under the terms of the CRADA, a prototype -- due to be submitted by end of summer 2025 -- will aim to show how an improved AAG system can predict system failures at earlier junctures and will therefore enable the Navy to detect failure modes across their systems to ensure safer landing of jets on Navy aircraft carriers. The project is intended to enhance the mission readiness of the Navy and will protect sailors’ lives during Navy flight operations, said E3S officials.

The work conducted under the CRADA is expected to provide the avenue for the resolution of a critical need for a digital twin that integrates model-based and data-driven methodologies to simulate the expected behavior of the AAG system under various operational conditions and compare it with actual sensor data, an approach that will go toward developing usable metrics for CBM and PHM, ultimately improving the system's reliability, reducing maintenance costs, and minimizing downtime.

E3S president Esteve Mede said of the CRADA: “E3S is excited about this project since it will focus on fusion of model-based and data-driven methodologies to effectively simulate the complex, transient operational conditions of the AAG system, in order to improve predictive maintenance and the related metrics that guide actions."