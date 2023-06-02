Military Embedded Systems

DoD awards multiyear digital modernization contract segment

News

June 02, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DoD awards multiyear digital modernization contract segment
Banc3 image.

PRINCETON, N.J. RF spectrum specialists BANC3 won a multiyear contract with the U.S Department of Defense (DoD) -- under the auspices of the Pentagon's Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging (STAMP) program -- to provide its software defined receiver (SDRX) products on Intel's latest multichip packages, as part of the DoD's broader digital-modernization efforts.

Under the terms of the contract, BANC3 will use Intel A-Tile Direct RF data converter tiles and Intel F-Tile advanced serializer/deserializer tiles connected to high-performance, low-power Intel Agilex FPGAs [field-programmable gatge arrays] in the chiplets. 

The DoD's stated goal for the STAMP program is to provide a new set of advanced capabilities to facilitate accelerated transition of Intel's Multichip Packages into current DoD programs of record across the Defense Industrial Base. 

Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of Research & Development at BANC3, stated of the new contract: "These enhancements will contribute to a smaller installation footprint, simplified system architecture, and better reliability for the end users."

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

Banc3

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms