DoD awards multiyear digital modernization contract segment

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Banc3 image.

PRINCETON, N.J. RF spectrum specialists BANC3 won a multiyear contract with the U.S Department of Defense (DoD) -- under the auspices of the Pentagon's Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging (STAMP) program -- to provide its software defined receiver (SDRX) products on Intel's latest multichip packages, as part of the DoD's broader digital-modernization efforts.

Under the terms of the contract, BANC3 will use Intel A-Tile Direct RF data converter tiles and Intel F-Tile advanced serializer/deserializer tiles connected to high-performance, low-power Intel Agilex FPGAs [field-programmable gatge arrays] in the chiplets.

The DoD's stated goal for the STAMP program is to provide a new set of advanced capabilities to facilitate accelerated transition of Intel's Multichip Packages into current DoD programs of record across the Defense Industrial Base.

Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of Research & Development at BANC3, stated of the new contract: "These enhancements will contribute to a smaller installation footprint, simplified system architecture, and better reliability for the end users."