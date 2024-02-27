GDIT wins USSOCOM technical support task order

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GDIT FALLS CHURCH, Va. Technology and mission-services company General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics) won a $493 million task order to provide technical support services for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

Under the terms of the $493 million task order, GDIT is slated to provide technical and mission support services to USSOCOM and its partners.

The task order carries a one-year base period and four option years.