GDIT wins USSOCOM technical support task order

GDIT wins USSOCOM technical support task orderNews
February 27, 2024
FALLS CHURCH, Va. Technology and mission-services company General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics) won a $493 million task order to provide technical support services for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
Under the terms of the $493 million task order, GDIT is slated to provide technical and mission support services to USSOCOM and its partners.
The task order carries a one-year base period and four option years.
