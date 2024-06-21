Military Embedded Systems

H4D teams from five universities chosen for accelerator program to solve national-security problems

News

June 21, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

H4D teams from five universities chosen for accelerator program to solve national-security problems

PALO ALTO, Calif. The efforts of university students involved in the Hacking for Defense (H4D) program will continue this summer with the help of the H4XLabs enterprise accelerator; students involved in H4D work on solving national security-problems related to challenges such as unmanned aircraft systems, autonomous space operations, and efficient use of satellites. 

Eight H4D teams from five universities were chosen to receive post-course support, according to an announcement by Ellen Chang, H4XLabs director: Teams from Stanford University, Columbia University, University of Chicago, University of Southern Mississippi, and Rochester Institute of Technology will work to further validate their solutions, find product-market fit, land funding, and turn their H4D team into an investable company that can be a part of the national security ecosystem.

The teams will participate in a demo day in mid-August. 

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms