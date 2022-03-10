Marine Corps training contract with Saab gets $122 million contract-mod upgrade

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Saab image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Saab received a contract modification from the U.S. Marine Corps worth approximately $122 million within its existing Force on Force Training Systems -- Next (FoFTS-Next) program, described by Saab as a full turnkey live training capability that also includes equipment deliveries for individual Marine weapons and vehicles, together with logistics and maintenance support and training-exercise support at all major U.S. Marine Corps installations worldwide.

According to the news release about the contract modification, the FoFTS-Next program -- which is slated to include U.S. Marine Corps Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) -- is a deployable and expeditionary training solution aimed at ensuring that Marines train and learn in the most realistic environment, meant to enhance Marines’ performance and survivability on the battlefield by developing and reinforcing proper tactics, techniques, and procedures.