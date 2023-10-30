Missile Defense Agency contract worth $79 million awarded to HII

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MCLEAN, Va. Military shipbuiders HII announced that its Mission Technologies division won a $79 million contract to support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) mission to develop, test, and field a missile defense system intended to protect the U.S. and its allies against enemy ballistic missile attacks.

Under the terms of the seven-year contract, the HII-helmed team -- operating under the Weapons and Space Systems division within HII’s Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group -- is tasked with supporting MDA leadership on strategic, technical, programmatic, operational, policy and organizational matters associated with the agency's integrated, layered missile defense system. The team will also set up engineering and technical support; management and professional services; and analyses and evaluations.

Work under the contract will be conducted in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.