Navy cybersecurity and cryptographic key management contract won by Leidos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a $120 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to provide key management architecture, engineering, and cybersecurity support services for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes a one-year base period and four one-year optional extensions, with a scope that involves designing, developing, testing, integrating, and maintaining technologies to support cryptographic key management systems, the statement reads.

Leidos will build on its existing work in cryptographic key management by delivering secure electronic key material solutions for U.S. and allied national security customers, the company says. The effort aims to enhance operational efficiency and modernize key management processes across various defense and intelligence platforms.