Military Embedded Systems

Networking contract for U.S. Army Reserve corps signed with Lumen Technologies

News

December 09, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Networking contract for U.S. Army Reserve corps signed with Lumen Technologies

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) recently chose network company Lumen Technologies to provide virtual private network (VPN) services, including remote access solutions, to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the nation.

Under the terms of the contract, states Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector, Lumen will provide modern, secure high-speed networking services for Army Reservists wherever they are operating.  

The 11-year task order -- with an initial term of one year with 10 single-year options -- is worth as much as $23 million. 

Featured Companies

Lumen Technologies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Intellisense Systems image.
News
Smart avionics display by Intellisense designed with multi-core processing
More Avionics
A.I.
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons
News
AI to bolster data-driven supply chain operations for U.S. Air Force
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Networking contract for U.S. Army Reserve corps signed with Lumen Technologies
More Cyber
Comms
Collins Aerospace image.
News
Brazilian Army equipped with high frequency cellular comms system
More Comms