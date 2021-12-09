Networking contract for U.S. Army Reserve corps signed with Lumen Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) recently chose network company Lumen Technologies to provide virtual private network (VPN) services, including remote access solutions, to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the nation.

Under the terms of the contract, states Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector, Lumen will provide modern, secure high-speed networking services for Army Reservists wherever they are operating.

The 11-year task order -- with an initial term of one year with 10 single-year options -- is worth as much as $23 million.