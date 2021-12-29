NSA-led 5G cybersecurity guidance initiative publishes fourth installment

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. FORT MEADE, Md. The fourth installment of the the National Security Agency's (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) literature on securing the integrity of 5G cloud infrastructures has been published.

Ensure Integrity of Cloud Infrastructure was authored to address the challenges presented as 5G networks and devices continue to increase in popularity. Officials cite the importance of platform security to harden national civilian and defense systems against malicious cyber activity.

According to the NSA, this guidance has been created by the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC) Cross Sector Enduring Security Framework (ESF) Working Group, which is a public-private working group led by the NSA and CISA to provide cybersecurity guidance that addresses high priority threats to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Ensure Integrity of Cloud Infrastructure is intended to provides guidance on platform integrity, build time security, launch time integrity, and micro services infrastructure integrity. Security officials assert that it is imperative for device and system security that the underlying 5G cloud infrastructure platform on which micro services are deployed have been designed and built securely.



