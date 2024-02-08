Military Embedded Systems

Simulation technology from Cubic Defense to be used by U.K. defense ministry

News

February 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Cubic Defense

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense won a two-year contract with the U.K.'s defense ministry to supply the Light Gun Simulation System (LGSS), which will be used primarily by the Royal School of Artillery but will also enable the British army to expand the scope to allow all units of the Royal Artillery, both regular and reserve, to use the LGSS in camp or in collective training. 

The LGSS is a fully immersive training system, says Cubic Defense President Paul Shew, which when integrated into collective training allows formations to train in the orthodoxy of coordinating artillery fires and maneuver and provides feedback data for after-action review. 

According to the Cubic announcement, LGSS replicates all drills associated with firing a light gun by emulating ammunition, fuses, and charges; the system is also fully interoperable with Cubic’s Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training system (known as SCOPIC) and its Tactical Engagement System (TES), as well as others. 

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website

U.K. Ministry of Defence

Whitehall
London, England SW1A 2HB
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms