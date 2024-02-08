Simulation technology from Cubic Defense to be used by U.K. defense ministry

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Cubic Defense SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense won a two-year contract with the U.K.'s defense ministry to supply the Light Gun Simulation System (LGSS), which will be used primarily by the Royal School of Artillery but will also enable the British army to expand the scope to allow all units of the Royal Artillery, both regular and reserve, to use the LGSS in camp or in collective training.

The LGSS is a fully immersive training system, says Cubic Defense President Paul Shew, which when integrated into collective training allows formations to train in the orthodoxy of coordinating artillery fires and maneuver and provides feedback data for after-action review.

According to the Cubic announcement, LGSS replicates all drills associated with firing a light gun by emulating ammunition, fuses, and charges; the system is also fully interoperable with Cubic’s Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training system (known as SCOPIC) and its Tactical Engagement System (TES), as well as others.