Training support services task order from U.S. Army garners GDIT $160 million contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GDIT

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics) won a task order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command -- Orlando to provide training support services.

Under the terms of the contract, GDIT will train more than 200,000 personnel at the Army's III Armored Corps mission-training complexes to integrate the live, virtual and constructive (LVC) environment – immersive exercises that simulate complex scenarios to enhance training effectiveness. The company will also deliver technical and logistical support services.

The contract expands the company’s training support services portfolio across the U.S. Department of Defense, as previously GDIT won a $1.7 billion Flight School Training contract to support the Army and a $383 million Navy Training contract.

The task order has a one-year base period and four option years.