Military Embedded Systems

Training support services task order from U.S. Army garners GDIT $160 million contract

News

February 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Training support services task order from U.S. Army garners GDIT $160 million contract
Image courtesy GDIT

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics) won a task order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command -- Orlando to provide training support services.  

Under the terms of the contract, GDIT will train more than 200,000 personnel at the Army's III Armored Corps mission-training complexes to integrate the live, virtual and constructive (LVC) environment – immersive exercises that simulate complex scenarios to enhance training effectiveness. The company will also deliver technical and logistical support services.

The contract expands the company’s training support services portfolio across the U.S. Department of Defense, as previously GDIT won a $1.7 billion Flight School Training contract to support the Army and a $383 million Navy Training contract. 

The task order has a one-year base period and four option years.

 

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Information Technology

3150 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms