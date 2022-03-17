Undersea-warfare contract for U.S. Navy garnered by Leidos

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

RESTON, Va. Engineering company Leidos has won a prime contract with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to support the Navy’s undersea warfare systems.

As part of the Seaport Next Generation (NxG) contract, Leidos will fulfill a task order with a total estimated value of $84 million, including a one-year base period, as well as four one-year options.

Under the terms of the contract, Leidos will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) crews aboard U.S. Navy Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance (T-AGOS) platforms and contract vessels and will make available a dedicated group of field-support engineers to provide engineering, logistics, and technical support to the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS) fleet and IUSS (Integrated Undersea Surveillance System) Operations Support Center (IOSC).

Work is expected to be performed in Virginia and Japan.