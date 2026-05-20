Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous Sensor to Shooter Platform (video)

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May 20, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, Red Cat Holdings

 

Special Operations Forces (SOF) warriors and frontline warfighters need to not only identify targets and look at what to hit and what not to hit with only what they have in their rucksack. In this interview, Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, Red Cat Holdings, discusses his company developed a sensor to shooter solution for warfighters on the move that fits into their portable rucksack.

The conversation also explores how Red Cat’s Black Widow and FANG platforms combine for the sensor-to-shooter engagement. Now also discusses how Red Cat is leveraging AI to enable swarm operations.

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Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
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