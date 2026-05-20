Autonomous Sensor to Shooter Platform (video)

Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, Red Cat Holdings

Special Operations Forces (SOF) warriors and frontline warfighters need to not only identify targets and look at what to hit and what not to hit with only what they have in their rucksack. In this interview, Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, Red Cat Holdings, discusses his company developed a sensor to shooter solution for warfighters on the move that fits into their portable rucksack.