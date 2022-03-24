Military Embedded Systems

wolfSSL to highlight satellite cybersecurity solutions at Satellite 2022

March 24, 2022

EDMONDS, Wash. At Satellite 2022, wolfSSL Inc. will be highlighting its FIPS 140-3 based cryptography, secure boot, and TLS 1.3 for satellite and ground devices in response to a February 24 cyberattack that originally targeted an American company providing high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe.

Commander General Michel Friedling confirmed that the cyberattack also intended to target KA-SAT SATCOM terminals in Ukraine. According to the company, this is an example of an attack that could have been mitigated by wolfBoot secure boot and FIPS 140-2 cryptography.

Although the details of the recent attacks are still under investigation, wolfSSL is encouraging customers to fortify cybersecurity efforts. The company's TLS, secure boot, and cryptography libraries are in use by the United States military and are deployed in platforms ranging from tanks and missile systems to satellites and aircraft to mitigate these risks.

wolfBoot, the company's secure bootloader, is designed to secure satellites by ensuring that any firmware update is signed and verified by our wolfCrypt FIPS 140-3 cryptography library. The company claims to also supports TLS 1.3 or SSH for secure delivery of the updated firmware.

 

