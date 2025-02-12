GIVING BACK: Heroes on the Water

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting Heroes on the Water (HOW), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides recreational wellness experiences by way of kayaking and fishing to veterans and their families and (as of 2018) civilian first responders. The on-water programs, according to the charity’s website, integrate structured boating and fishing activities in a pressure-free environment, creating opportunities for community building and personal healing.

Veterans and their families often face difficult transitions from active duty to civilian life, often characterized by feelings of isolation and emotional distress. The HOW outdoor programs aim to address these issues, creating a supportive environment where participants can engage with peers who understand their experiences. The peaceful rhythm of the kayak, the bond with nature, and the focus required in fishing bring a calming balance, reducing stress and promoting cognitive healing, according to information from HOW. The outings and outdoor experiences are ways to empower the veterans, promoting resilience, self-confidence, and social connection.

The organization leads two different types of programs: One program type is run by 60 volunteer-led chapters in local communities across the U.S., which provides free outdoor programs and services to veterans, first responders, and their families. The other is by way of the HOW Therapeutic Program, in which the organization consults with the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration to collaborate with recreational therapists to tailor individual therapies to meet users’ therapeutic needs.

Since its founding in 2007 by retired Air Force officer Jim Dolan, Heroes on the Water reports that it has (as of the end of 2024) served 66,297 veterans, service members, and first responders; logged 4,448 days on the water; and organized 50,085 volunteers across the U.S.

For additional information, visit https://heroesonthewater.org/.