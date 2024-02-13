GIVING BACK: NextOp

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting NextOp, a nonprofit organization that works individually with enlisted service members and recently discharged veterans to help translate military training and experiences into valued qualifications in the business community.

NextOp was founded in 2014 by a group of former military leaders and industry executives who sought to build a strong military talent pipeline to industries. Its founders identified a gap between enlisted military members and companies looking to hire military talent, as service members and veterans are a talented group that bring years of experience and leadership to the table.

NextOp identified as its goal to bridge that gap by connecting these talented individuals to existing career opportunities through one-on-one mentorship and leading them to under-stand how their training and experiences translate into valued qualifications in the workforce after their military commitment. Dedicated employment coordinators help the veterans with job hunting, resume writing, electronic applications, and adapting to life as a private citizen. The organization also attempts to identify candidates as early as one year before they leave the military, working directly with military bases and veteran organizations and partner programs. The employment coordinators also, say NextOp officials, follow up with placed candidates periodically to see how they’re doing in their new careers.

“These veterans have fantastic skills that can translate into a career,” said Patrick McManus, employment coordinator for NextOp. “They just need help seeing how their skill set translates, which is in more ways than they think, navigating the environment and communicating their skills in a way that makes sense to the civilian population.”

For additional information, visit https://nextopvets.org/.