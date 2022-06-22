GIVING BACK: Our Military Kids

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different charitable organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue, we are highlighting Our Military Kids, an organization that recognizes the sacrifice made by children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat-injured service members and offers extracurricular activity grants that strive to build the child’s self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

Our Military Kids was cofounded on a limited basis in Virginia in 2004 by Linda Davidson and Gail Kruzel Fertel in response to the September 11 attacks and the repeated, lengthy overseas deployments experienced by members of the Army National Guard. The organizers knew that these families were often too far from a military base to take advantage of programs offered there and many lived in communities without the traditional support that families would receive if they were on base.

What began as a pilot program with Virginia National Guard families quickly expanded to include deployed and Reserve families throughout the U.S. According to information from the organization, it has expanded several times and to date has served more than 74,000 military children across the country. The donations are sourced entirely from private donors, foundations, and corporate sponsors. In addition to receiving support for an activity of their choosing, the children also receive a letter thanking them for their service and a “Top Secret” packet of items to both recognize and help the children connect with their military parent.

For additional information, please visit https://www.ourmilitarykids.org.