GIVING BACK: The Warrior Alliance

This issue we are highlighting The Warrior Alliance (TWA), a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for service members, veterans, and their families through a total care network of veteran-support and civilian-reintegration programs. The 501(c)(3) organization – headquartered in Atlanta and teamed up with veteran-service community partners across the U.S. – was established in 2015 under the umbrella of HINRI, The High Impact Network of Responsible Innovators nonprofit accelerator, which continues its support of TWA.

Under the leadership of founder and president/CEO Scott Johnson, TWA facilitates programs to increase access for at-risk veteran populations in the areas of legal services, skills development, and employment. One program, the Veteran Legal Service Network, maintains a network of law schools, nonprofits, law firms, and private legal-service providers that can help service members, veterans, reservists, and their families access legal aid that specializes in areas of civil and military legal matters.

Another of TWA’s programs is called Operation Double Eagle, which aims to leverage skills that were mastered during military service to achieve new careers in the golf, landscape, and turf industries. The nine-week skills-development program in Augusta, Georgia – free of charge to accepted applicants – connects veterans and transitioning active-duty service members to a network of employers seeking job-ready participants for nationwide career opportunities.

By defining competencies for traditional positions in the golf industry and aligning those with specific training and educational offerings, TWA and the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) established Operation Double Eagle to address the shortage of workers in the golf industry while providing a career pathway to help individuals advance from entry-level to leadership positions.

For additional information, visit https://thewarrioralliance.org/.