OpenSystems Media hires Marketing Operations expert Gina Peter as Director of Operations & Customer Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. OpenSystems Media (OSM), the premier media company in the embedded electronics space, hired defense industry marketing operations expert Gina Peter as the company’s Director of Operations & Customer Success.

In her role Peter will lead all OSM production – project management, design, web development, webcasts, and more. Her experience from the OSM client side in building teams, system management, and marketing operations will enable the company to build an outstanding Customer Success process.

“I’ve been a long-term client of OpenSystems Media (OSM) and specifically their Military Embedded Systems brand for many years,” Peter says. “OSM is a leader in the open standards community through their publications supporting the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and the VITA Standards Organization. They are a very professional organization from top to bottom – well-respected for the journalism and for their quick response to client needs. I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career!”

Peter comes to OSM from Mercury Systems where she served as Senior Marketing Manager for the Mixed Signal and Microwave Group. Previously she was Marketing Director at Pentek for more than 25 years before they were acquired by Mercury two years ago. Peter also worked at AP Labs and Dow Jones Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

She also currently serves as the SOSA Consortium - Sensor Open Systems Architecture Business Working Group Outreach Co-Lead. Other industry affiliations include the Association of Old Crows (AOC) GSC Board of Directors, the VPX Marketing Alliance, and the American Marketing Association.

“Having known Gina for more than a decade and working with her on special projects such the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Special Edition, I’ve found her to be an expert on the B-to-B communications market, thorough, and always prepared," says John McHale, Open Systems Media Partner and head of the company’s military brand, Military Embedded Systems. “Within the military electronics industry Gina is extremely well connected not only from her role with Mercury but also in her efforts within industry organizations such as the SOSA Consortium, VITA, and AOC. We’re excited to have her expertise our team and to have a former client lead our customer success efforts.”

