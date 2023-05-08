Military Embedded Systems

USSOCOM Commander keynotes SOF Week 2023

News

May 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. – General Bryan P. Fenton, 13th commander of USSOCOM, will deliver the keynote address at the SOF Week 2023 on Tuesday morning, May 9, focusing on the evolving challenges faced by special operations forces and the importance of collaboration with international partners to enhance global security.

Fenton, a native of New Orleans, took over as commander of USSOCOM in 2022. He has more than three decades of experience and has held numerous positions including Deputy Commander at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Commander of Special Operations Command, Pacific. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Fenton has participated in multiple military operations across the globe and holds a Masters degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

SOFWeek, an annual conference organized by USSOCOM, brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and innovations in the realm of special operations forces.  The event provides a platform for key stakeholders to share knowledge, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the capabilities of special operations forces in order to better address the ever-changing global security landscape. For more information, visit www.sofweek.org.

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.

Featured Companies

USSOCOM

Website
Categories
From The Editor
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber