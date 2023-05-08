USSOCOM Commander keynotes SOF Week 2023

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. – General Bryan P. Fenton, 13th commander of USSOCOM, will deliver the keynote address at the SOF Week 2023 on Tuesday morning, May 9, focusing on the evolving challenges faced by special operations forces and the importance of collaboration with international partners to enhance global security.

Fenton, a native of New Orleans, took over as commander of USSOCOM in 2022. He has more than three decades of experience and has held numerous positions including Deputy Commander at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Commander of Special Operations Command, Pacific. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Fenton has participated in multiple military operations across the globe and holds a Masters degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

SOFWeek, an annual conference organized by USSOCOM, brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and innovations in the realm of special operations forces. The event provides a platform for key stakeholders to share knowledge, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the capabilities of special operations forces in order to better address the ever-changing global security landscape. For more information, visit www.sofweek.org.

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.