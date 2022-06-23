Global AMDR market to reach $14.9B by 2026: Report

Global AMDR market to reach $14.9B by 2026: ReportNews
June 23, 2022
That would represent significant growth for the industry over the next four years, as the study estimates the current AMDR market is $10.5 billion. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) would be 5.9%, with ground-based systems showing record growth over that period.
China's AMDR market is projected to grow to $2.6 billion by 2026, but that would still be well behind the United States, which was $3.3 billion last year, the report states. Other major players in the coming years include Japan, Canada, and Germany.
The full report is available here.