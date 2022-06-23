Global AMDR market to reach $14.9B by 2026: Report

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

A Sailor assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) conducts radar landing evolutions onboard Point Mugu March 15, 2022. (Navy photo) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. The global air and missile defense radar (AMDR) market will reached $14.9 billion by 2026, according to a new market study from Global Industry Analysts Inc.

That would represent significant growth for the industry over the next four years, as the study estimates the current AMDR market is $10.5 billion. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) would be 5.9%, with ground-based systems showing record growth over that period.

China's AMDR market is projected to grow to $2.6 billion by 2026, but that would still be well behind the United States, which was $3.3 billion last year, the report states. Other major players in the coming years include Japan, Canada, and Germany.

The full report is available here.