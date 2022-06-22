Qorvo shows power solutions at IMS 2022

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Qorvo is participating in the DoD's STARRY NITE program to develop GaN technologies.

INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM--IMS 2022, DENVER. Qorvo is showing new power amplifiers for radar systems at this week's IMS 2022 in Denver.

Among the Qorvo offerings: The QPA2935, a 2 W S-band MMIC power amplifier (PA); and the QPA0506, a 4 W C-band MMIC PA, both of which are footprint-compatible with predecessor devices to enable a drop-in replacement option to instantly boost power and efficiency.

The company is also showing the recently launched a 20 W GaN-on-SiC [gallium nitride on silicon carbide] PA aimed at use in defense and commercial satellite applications, including low-Earth orbit constellations. The QPA1724 PA operates at 17.3 to 21.2 GHz (Ku-K Band) and is housed in a compact surface-mount package.

Qorvo also recently announced that it had been chosen to participate in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Advanced Integration Interconnection and Fabrication Growth for Domestic State of the Art (SOTA) Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride (GaN) program -- known as STARRY NITE -- as part of the Office of Undersecretary of Defense Research & Engineering’s (OUSD R&E) microelectronics roadmap. The DoD instituted the STARRY NITE program to develop and mature domestic, open SOTA RF GaN foundries in alignment with the DoD advanced packaging ecosystem.

Visit Qorvo at IMS in Booth 3030.