Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned VPX power supply can handle 2000-plus watts

News

March 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy AirBorn

GEORGETOWN, Texas. Rugged electronics manufacturer AirBorn launched its new Power Blade VPX power supply, which is a SOSA aligned intelligent VPX power supply with a maximum output power upwards of 2000 watts. 

The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Power Blade enables users to support the higher power levels required in modern defense applications without increasing the size of their power-supply units, according to the product announcement.

The product satisfies the VPX and VITA 62 open architecture and performance requirements and meets MIL-STD-461 conducted EMI emission requirements without external filtering. Moreover, the embedded intelligence, according to the company announcement, enables flexible sharing through dispatchable power which can be configured to control voltage, balance current, or temperature across multiple power supplies. It also enables system designers to use a dual data bus communication where a system controller or chassis manager can talk to the power supply and inquire about input voltages, output cards, power temperatures, and other information from the power supply. 

Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
