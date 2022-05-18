Vicor opens new 90,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility in Andover, Massachusetts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ribbon-cutting at Vicor's new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Photo courtesy MES. ANDOVER, Mass. High-performance power module maker Vicor held an official opening and ribbon-cutting on May 18 for its new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Andover, Massachusetts.

Flanked by representatives from the local, state, and federal level, Vicor officials spoke to invited guests about the company's pride at being able to meet increasing customer demand for their power modules, and also that the company was able to remain and expand in Andover -- where it was founded 41 years ago -- thereby supporting the community and the wider Merrimack Valley area with highly skilled jobs and construction projects.

The 90,000-square-foot, $70 million facility is the first-ever to manufacture what Vicor calls "CHiP," or "converter housed in package," which are high-performance power modules used in data centers, satellite communications, automotive, and robotics.

Stephen Germino, Vicor's director of PR and media relations, rattled off some statistics about the new facility to the crowd: Factory floor space is increased by 45%, ecologically sound practices recycle 20 million gallons of water per year, and 85% of solid manufacturing scrap is to be recycled instead of going into a landfill.

John Nguyen, Vicor's director of manufacturing operations, told groups touring the facility that the closed-loop recycling system means that the manufacturing and assembly floors have no drains, with all liquids used in the processes getting broken down and reused.

Nguyen also touted the benefits of bringing more processes in-house, using the example of the plating line, which used to be outsourced: "Doing this in-house saves money, increases quality, and allows for more parts to be made."