Rapid Development for Platforms Aligned to SOSA™

Available to ship in a short turnaround time, they are based on Elma’s CompacFrame chassis.

Their versatile and open-access design allows easy access for board test and system development. Choose the one that best suits your immediate development needs – a power & ground only backplane for board design and bring up; a 6- or 8-slot backplane aligned to commonly used SOSA profiles; or a 5-slot backplane aligned to SOSA, for boards designed to operate in VITA 48.8 Air Flow-Through (AFT) configurations.

All Express System units ship fully assembled (chassis, backplane, and power supply unit), wired, and tested. There is a handy matrix sheet to quickly see the features at a glance.

The Model Numbers listed on the landing page are in stock and available to ship in 2 weeks for the first 1 or 2 units, and 4 to 6 weeks for the remaining balance of an order up to 5 units. If you are looking for other configurations, please contact your local salesperson.