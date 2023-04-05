AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

ARLINGTON, Virginia. CAES has won a contract from the U.S. Navy for the initial pre-production phase of the AN-ALQ-99 low band consolidation (LBC) transmitter, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/ALQ-99 airborne electronic warfare system is used on aircraft such as the EA-18G Growler. The company says they have delivered 850 of the jammers so far, and they have been working to reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint of the technology.

The jammers are designed to "provide high power across multiple octave bandwidths, which allows them to withstand the demanding and severe environment of maritime, Tactical Aviation (TACAIR) aircraft operating from US Navy Aircraft Carriers," the statement adds.

The ALQ-99 system is mounted on the fin tip as well as in pods under the wing of the aircraft. They are used for intercepting, processing, and jamming radio frequency signals.