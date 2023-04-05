Military Embedded Systems

AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES

News

April 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES
Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

ARLINGTON, Virginia. CAES has won a contract from the U.S. Navy for the initial pre-production phase of the AN-ALQ-99 low band consolidation (LBC) transmitter, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/ALQ-99 airborne electronic warfare system is used on aircraft such as the EA-18G Growler. The company says they have delivered 850 of the jammers so far, and they have been working to reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint of the technology.

The jammers are designed to "provide high power across multiple octave bandwidths, which allows them to withstand the demanding and severe environment of maritime, Tactical Aviation (TACAIR) aircraft operating from US Navy Aircraft Carriers," the statement adds.

The ALQ-99 system is mounted on the fin tip as well as in pods under the wing of the aircraft. They are used for intercepting, processing, and jamming radio frequency signals.

Featured Companies

CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms