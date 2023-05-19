Angry Kitten EW system gets thorough workout by U.S. Air Force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo/Robert Brooks

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. The U.S. Air Force conducted an operational assessment of a new electronic countermeasures combat training pod -- dubbed "Angry Kitten" -- during 30 sorties over two weeks in April 2023.

The 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) ran the electronic warfare (EW) system through the first round of its ground and flight testing, using the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod on a MQ-9A Reaper uncrewed aerial system (UAS); the testing occurred at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada.

According to the report of the test from the Air Force, the pod gives the MQ-9 elevated electronic attack (EA) capability against relevant ground and airborne threats, which the service says enhances survivability for the Reaper and other friendly forces while complicating the adversary's planning efforts. The test focused on proving the concept of conducting EA from the MQ-9 to enable planners to choose from new force application options when confronting pacing challenge threats.



“The goal is to expand the mission sets the MQ-9 can accomplish,” said Maj. Aaron Aguilar, 556th TES assistant director of operations. “The proliferation and persistence of MQ-9s in theater allows us to fill traditional platform capability gaps that may be present. Our goal is to augment assets that already fill this role so they can focus and prioritize efforts in areas they are best suited for.”

