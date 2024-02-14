Best In Show awards at WEST 2024: Excellence in rugged computing

News

SAN DIEGO. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's WEST 2024 (AFCEA West) Conference & Exhibition.

One Stop Systems (OSS) won a 4-Star Award in the rugged computing category for its Liquid Cooled Rugged Edge Server. OSS says that its server enables large-scale, multi-workload, AI inference, and autonomous applications in virtually any military vehicle.

In photo: John Reis, Government Regional Sales Manager, OSS.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Z Microsystems took a 4-Star Award in the rugged computing category for its Orion 15A Smart Display, which the company says is a compact screen designed and tested to meet full MIL-SPEC requirements.

In photo: Z Microsystems President Jason Wade.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.