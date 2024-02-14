Best In Show awards at WEST 2024: Excellence in rugged computing

Best In Show awards at WEST 2024: Excellence in rugged computingNews
February 14, 2024
SAN DIEGO. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's WEST 2024 (AFCEA West) Conference & Exhibition.
One Stop Systems (OSS) won a 4-Star Award in the rugged computing category for its Liquid Cooled Rugged Edge Server. OSS says that its server enables large-scale, multi-workload, AI inference, and autonomous applications in virtually any military vehicle.
In photo: John Reis, Government Regional Sales Manager, OSS.
Z Microsystems took a 4-Star Award in the rugged computing category for its Orion 15A Smart Display, which the company says is a compact screen designed and tested to meet full MIL-SPEC requirements.
In photo: Z Microsystems President Jason Wade.
Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.
