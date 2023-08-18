Military Embedded Systems

Composite masts for Finnish Navy's new ships in production by Saab

August 18, 2023

Photo courtesy Saab

KARLSKRONA, Sweden. Saab has begun the production of composite masts for the Finnish Navy's upcoming vessels, with the first of four masts marked by a cutting ceremony at Saab’s facility in Karlskrona, the company announced in a statement.

In 2019, Saab entered into a contract to furnish and incorporate the combat system for the Finnish Navy's Pohjanmaa class vessels, which fall under the Squadron 2020 program. Deliveries for these ships are slated for the 2027-2029 timeframe. Saab operates as a subcontractor for this venture.

These masts, produced by Saab for the Finnish Navy, are as tall as a five-story building, and the materials used for these masts mirror the composite found in the Swedish Visby-class corvettes, the statement reads.

Composite materials have grown in popularity for ship masts because of their potential to reduce ship weight and radar signature, the statement adds. Modern ship masts in military vessels typically house radio and telecommunication systems, as well as radar.

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Avionics
