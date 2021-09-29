Military Embedded Systems

COTS-based RF assemblies to equip F-16 Viper Shield digital EW suite

News

September 29, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

COTS-based RF assemblies to equip F-16 Viper Shield digital EW suite
CAES image.

ARLINGTON, Va. CAES, provider of mission-critical electronic solutions, has been selected by L3Harris Technologies to develop radio frequency (RF) assemblies for its new Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite.

According to the company, the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is a custom virtual electronic shield for the next generation F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft and is designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities to warfighters.

CAES will aim to leverage its design approaches and high volume manufacturing experience to deliver a frequency synthesizer and integrated RF assemblies that meet the L3Harris Viper Shield system requirements for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).

Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is designed to provide U.S. allies with countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats. The L3Harris system features a virtual electronic shield that leverages modern all-digital architecture using commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions/CAES

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms