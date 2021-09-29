COTS-based RF assemblies to equip F-16 Viper Shield digital EW suite

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Va. CAES, provider of mission-critical electronic solutions, has been selected by L3Harris Technologies to develop radio frequency (RF) assemblies for its new Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite.

According to the company, the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is a custom virtual electronic shield for the next generation F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft and is designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities to warfighters.

CAES will aim to leverage its design approaches and high volume manufacturing experience to deliver a frequency synthesizer and integrated RF assemblies that meet the L3Harris Viper Shield system requirements for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).

Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is designed to provide U.S. allies with countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats. The L3Harris system features a virtual electronic shield that leverages modern all-digital architecture using commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.