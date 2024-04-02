Electromagnetic Battle Management prototype to be developed for DISA by Palantir

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DENVER, Colorado. Palantir Technologies won a contract to from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to create the Electromagnetic Battle Management - Joint Decision Support (EMBM-J DS) Prototype, the company announced in a statement.

This initiative aims to enhance the Department of Defense's capabilities in Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO), and the project is valued at $9.8 million and will take 12 months, the company says.

The prototype, classified as Impact Level 6 and web-based, is designed to support enhanced mission analysis, development of courses of action, wargaming, and product production, the statement reads. Palantir will collaborate with the DISA PEO Spectrum, USSTRATCOM, and various combatant commands to ensure the EMBM-J DS prototype integrates with existing service tools for Electromagnetic Battle Management, the company adds.

EMBM-J DS is intended to improve joint planning efforts by integrating with Electromagnetic Battle Management tools provided by services.