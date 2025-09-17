Military Embedded Systems

Electromagnetic warfare software to be provided to NATO by Collins Aerospace

September 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Collins Aerospace graphic

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Collins Aerospace won a contract from the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to deliver its Electronic Warfare Planning and Battle Management (EWPBM) software solution, the company announced in a statement.

The system is intended to support NATO forces in planning, directing, coordinating, and assessing electromagnetic warfare activities, the statement reads. According to the company, the software generates a Recognized Electromagnetic Picture by combining data from operations, intelligence networks, and other inputs, along with an Electronic Order of Battle that details the function and location of electronic assets.

Collins Aerospace says the EWPBM tool extends traditional battle management by incorporating electromagnetic situational awareness, enabling commanders to assess threats, manage tactics, and monitor the use of sensors and jammers. The company adds that the solution is designed to improve interoperability among NATO members while supporting joint operations across multiple domains.

Testing and validation will be conducted in partnership with NATO before the system is integrated into operations, the company says.

Featured Companies

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Test
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
